State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR opened at $189.70 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.69 and a 52-week high of $236.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

