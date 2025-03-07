SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $74,000 Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in DocuSign by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,251.90. This represents a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 581,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $56,437,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 906,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,959,967.20. The trade was a 39.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 686,010 shares of company stock worth $66,102,694. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU opened at $79.77 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $87.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

