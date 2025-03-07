Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New $240,000 Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,447.64. This represents a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Price Performance

TXT stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.14 and a 1 year high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Textron

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.