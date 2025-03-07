Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,046 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $256.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.18. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.05.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

