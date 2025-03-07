Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,379,100 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 1,654,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.3 days.
Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MIELF opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.63.
