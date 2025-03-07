Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,379,100 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 1,654,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.3 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MIELF opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.