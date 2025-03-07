NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,109,900 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 31st total of 1,357,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 693.7 days.
NN Group Price Performance
Shares of NNGPF stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24. NN Group has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $52.08.
NN Group Company Profile
