Bronwen Bastone Sells 2,064 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) insider Bronwen Bastone sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $23,694.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,011.48. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Bronwen Bastone also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Bronwen Bastone sold 809 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $8,195.17.
Enfusion Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of ENFN stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on ENFN. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.
About Enfusion
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
