Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

SUBCY stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

