San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading Up 28% – What’s Next?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) shares were up 28% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 2,387,811 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 657% from the average daily volume of 315,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

San Lorenzo Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.95 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08.

About San Lorenzo Gold

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

