Efforce (WOZX) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. Efforce has a total market cap of $876,622.09 and approximately $101.40 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Efforce has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Efforce token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Efforce

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

