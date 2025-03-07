Freysa (FAI) Price Reaches $0.0177 on Top Exchanges

Freysa (FAI) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Freysa has a total market cap of $145.18 million and $350,752.06 worth of Freysa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freysa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Freysa has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,938.24 or 0.99904727 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,830.89 or 0.99784144 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Freysa

Freysa’s total supply is 8,189,700,000 tokens. Freysa’s official Twitter account is @freysa_ai. The official website for Freysa is www.freysa.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Freysa (FAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Freysa has a current supply of 8,189,700,000. The last known price of Freysa is 0.01786953 USD and is down -16.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $342,109.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.freysa.ai/.”

