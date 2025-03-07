Q1 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Cut by Capital One Financial

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report released on Wednesday, March 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

MUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

NYSE MUR opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.14. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 50.5% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 307,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 103,092 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 605,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,431,000 after acquiring an additional 76,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 26.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu acquired 1,573 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,999.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,635.50. This trade represents a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming acquired 50,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,323,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 931,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,660,801.97. This trade represents a 5.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

