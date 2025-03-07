The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,406,200 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the January 31st total of 5,054,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44,062.0 days.

Lottery Stock Performance

LTRCF stock opened at C$2.91 on Friday. Lottery has a 1-year low of C$2.72 and a 1-year high of C$3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.16.

Get Lottery alerts:

About Lottery

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in provision of gaming and entertainment services in Australia. It operates lottery and Keno games under The Lott and Keno brand names. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.