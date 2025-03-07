The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,406,200 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the January 31st total of 5,054,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44,062.0 days.
Lottery Stock Performance
LTRCF stock opened at C$2.91 on Friday. Lottery has a 1-year low of C$2.72 and a 1-year high of C$3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.16.
About Lottery
