Linamar (TSE:LNR) Cut to “Hold” at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LNR. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$82.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
In related news, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$60.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,000,500.00. Also, insider Linamar Corporation acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$63.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$945,097.50. 33.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.
