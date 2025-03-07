Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
