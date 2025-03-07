Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Shares of JTKWY stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.21.

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.