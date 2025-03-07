Short Interest in NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Drops By 13.3%

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NEXT Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $65.45 on Friday. NEXT has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $69.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average is $63.60.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

