Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,872,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,094,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,307,000 after buying an additional 248,423 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 735.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $133,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,231.60. The trade was a 92.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.