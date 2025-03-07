Inceptionr LLC Buys 21,509 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 195.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,152,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,649,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,618,000 after purchasing an additional 249,719 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE FTI opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.54. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $33.45.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

