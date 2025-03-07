Inceptionr LLC Decreases Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Inceptionr LLC decreased its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 37,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $157.93 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $190.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.33.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

