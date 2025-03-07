Inceptionr LLC Has $965,000 Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Inceptionr LLC trimmed its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,491,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 587,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,408,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,433,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,930,000 after buying an additional 148,577 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $55.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $81.86.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

