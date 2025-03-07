One Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,101 Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 332.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 301,684 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,940,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 60,339 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 141,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 29,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 189,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.