Inceptionr LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,417 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $2,998,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $1,484,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.2% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 6.1 %

FIX stock opened at $327.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.93 and a twelve month high of $553.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.73.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

