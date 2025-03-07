One Capital Management LLC Sells 3,699 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.77. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $100.01.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
