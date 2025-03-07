Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $468,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,489,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,472,000.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.99.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

