Inceptionr LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Inceptionr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,193 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RITM. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 8,600.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the third quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.79. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. Analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RITM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

