Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 14,254 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,833,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,380 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,570,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 741,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,827,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $76.60 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $67.23 and a 1 year high of $137.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.02.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently -14.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.68.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

