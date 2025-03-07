One Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $59.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.24. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

