Assetmark Inc. Sells 925 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4,447.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,989,000 after purchasing an additional 572,040 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 56,562.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,884,000 after purchasing an additional 315,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,358,848,000 after purchasing an additional 198,183 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,353 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 406,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,959,000 after purchasing an additional 125,351 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $422.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.70 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.48.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

