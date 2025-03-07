Assetmark Inc. Sells 450 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total value of $235,098.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,039 shares in the company, valued at $100,331,082.31. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,421,788. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $178.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

