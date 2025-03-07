SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $100.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $107.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,585,191.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,451 shares in the company, valued at $25,369,256.57. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,329.50. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,322 shares of company stock worth $14,321,068 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

