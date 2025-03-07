Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 177.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $134.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The company has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.43 and its 200-day moving average is $150.03.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

