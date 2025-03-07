SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
