1,095 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,520,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,630 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2,293.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,185 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 285.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,265,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,455,000 after acquiring an additional 390,332 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $169.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $175.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.06 and a 200 day moving average of $159.19.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,967.06. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

