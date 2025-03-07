Novus Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Novus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 334,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 66,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,369,000 after acquiring an additional 115,924 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
GOVT opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87.
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
