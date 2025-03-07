Novus Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Novus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 334,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 66,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,369,000 after acquiring an additional 115,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

GOVT opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.