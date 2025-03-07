Acas LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Acas LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. K2 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 164,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,916,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DFAS opened at $61.08 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.79. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.