Novus Advisors LLC Invests $560,000 in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Novus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 178.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

GWX stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $640.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

