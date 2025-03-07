Novus Advisors LLC Invests $786,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Novus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,525,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,279 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,263,000 after buying an additional 6,632,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,218 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,539,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,615 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,454,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.86 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1553 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

