Acas LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Acas LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,959,000 after purchasing an additional 412,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,912,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,548,000 after purchasing an additional 73,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,713,000 after purchasing an additional 138,544 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $172.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.12 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.44.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

