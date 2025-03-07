Acas LLC Decreases Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Acas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYN. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 38,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 457,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 249,173 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Rayonier by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,279,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,715,000 after purchasing an additional 104,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rayonier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Rayonier Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of RYN opened at $26.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 46.19%.

Rayonier declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

