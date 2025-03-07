Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kits Eyecare Q2 Earnings

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSE:KIT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Kits Eyecare in a report released on Wednesday, March 5th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Schilling forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Kits Eyecare’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Kits Eyecare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

