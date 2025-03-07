B. Riley Has Bullish Estimate for AOMR Q1 Earnings

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage REIT alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AOMR. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of AOMR opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.37%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 285.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 294.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 33,297 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

(Get Free Report)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.