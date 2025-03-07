Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic Outlook of GTLS Q2 Earnings

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $143.08 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $220.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.16 and its 200 day moving average is $164.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,622.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

