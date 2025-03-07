What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for ProPetro Q2 Earnings?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for ProPetro in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PUMP. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

PUMP opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $742.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.03. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

