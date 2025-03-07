One Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

One Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,337,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,042,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 67,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $339.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.33. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $284.84 and a 1 year high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

