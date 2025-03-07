Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,301,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,541,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,142,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,639,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,509,000 after buying an additional 679,632 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,584,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,635,000 after buying an additional 670,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 571.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,340,000 after buying an additional 464,400 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.61 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.