One Capital Management LLC Buys 6,711 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 440.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $62.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average is $67.37.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

