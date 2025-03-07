Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 12,256,650 Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,256,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,139,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $30.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

