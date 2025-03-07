Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,089,642 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,089,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,987,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in STERIS by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $231.96 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $197.82 and a 52-week high of $248.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.46 and a 200 day moving average of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 0.84.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

