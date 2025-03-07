Promus Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 219 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $197.75 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $173.17 and a 1-year high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

