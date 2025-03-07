Promus Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 45 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 216.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,178,000 after buying an additional 935,848 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154,255.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 666,383 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after acquiring an additional 615,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $865.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.76, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,022.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $983.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

